Ba key to Pardew’s plans at Newcastle

The striker has been heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park following a prolific season with the Magpies, netting 16 goals in all competitions.

However, the Senegal international has indicated that he would prefer a more central striking role next season after spending more time out wide to accommodate January arrival Papiss Demba Cisse.

Pardew insisted that Ba has shown no signs of wanting to leave Newcastle over the summer, despite widespread reports of a £7 million buy-out clause in his contract, which can be activated up until the end of July.

Furthermore, the Magpies manager has assured the 27-year-old that he will have more opportunities to play through the centre next season.

"I've not seen any sign from Demba since he came back that suggests he wants to find another club. I don't sense that at all," Pardew said as reported by the Daily Mirror.

"I genuinely don't see a situation where he wants to move on. He has not stressed to me he wants to move to pastures new.

"He has said to me he wants some reassurance from me. He wants a more striking role this season and I think he will."

Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers wide-man Junior Hoilett, who is now out of contract.

Pardew admitted he is monitoring the situation regarding the young winger, who has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

"Wherever he [Hoilett] ends up, we're keeping a close eye on that because he's a good player," added Pardew.