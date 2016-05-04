Bacca happy at Milan without European football, says agent

Failure to secure European football would not make Carlos Bacca look for a move away from AC Milan, according to his agent Sergio Barila.

Milan's best shot of securing Europa League qualification is by winning the Coppa Italia final, but they will need to beat recently crowned Serie A champions Juventus to do so.

Failure to lift the trophy would see the qualifying berth transfer to sixth position in the league, which Sassuolo occupy with a one-point advantage over Cristian Brocchi's team.

Bacca has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, but will not be seeking an exit if faced with another season without European competition.

"He's just thinking about the Coppa Italia final, he wants to take Milan into Europe," Barila told Tuttomercatoweb.com.

"His goal is to finish the season in the best possible way, to do that they have to win the last two [Serie A] games and the final against Juventus on May 21.

"He's happy at Milan and wants to win a trophy in the Rossoneri shirt. He's not thinking about his future, just about doing well in the moment.

"At the moment I'd say no [failure to qualify for the Europa League won't change anything]. Carlos left Sevilla, the Europa League holders who had qualified for the Champions League, to wear the Milan shirt.

"He wants to succeed in this final part of the season, perhaps with some crucial goals."