Bacca: I won't leave AC Milan until we're back on top

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has vowed to stay at San Siro until the club have regained their place among Europe's elite.

The Colombia international has been heavily linked with a transfer in recent weeks and claimed last month there had been interest from clubs in England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France.

West Ham were one of the sides thought to be leading the race for his signature, though Bacca has stressed more than once that he wants to play in the Champions League.

But the 29-year-old looks set to remain with Milan, despite Vincenzo Montella's side having failed to qualify for European competition last season.

"A lot has been said, clubs being interested in me or making offers for me," Bacca told Milan TV.

"The truth is that I had not taken any decision. I'm happy here with the group, working and trying to prepare myself for the first game in the best way I can.

"I'm very confident for the upcoming season, with a coach who likes to play with the ball and play with purpose. I like that, because this way I could get two or three chances a game.

"Europe? It's one of the reasons I came, because I thought I was going to a team that could play in the Champions League.

"But then I think about it with a cool head, and when I decided to leave Sevilla it was because I wanted to bring Milan back to the top and I won't leave until I've done that.

"I'm an ambitious player. I couldn't reach the Champions League in my first year, but I hope to experience it soon. I'm glad I stayed at Milan and I like playing in a team like this."