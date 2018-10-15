Bad luck is not a coincidence – Kimmich concerned by Germany form

Joshua Kimmich insists Germany cannot blame bad luck alone for their wretched run of form in the second half of 2018.

Two defeats in three matches saw them crash out of the World Cup in the group stage and matters have not improved much for head coach Joachim Low in the months since.

They drew 0-0 with France and narrowly beat Peru last month, before suffering a humbling 3-0 loss to Netherlands last week in their second Nations League match.

Kimmich does not believe there are major problems within the set-up, but the Bayern Munich star admits he is concerned they are repeating the same errors in every game.

"It's not just a coincidence. Bad luck is not a coincidence," he told Kicker. "There's something behind the fact we're always making these mistakes and not taking advantage of our chances.

"It's not all so bad. It's actually little things that happen over and over again, which makes for a bigger story.

"We have some very good young players. We won the Confederations Cup in 2017 and we're European Under-21 champions. The quality is there."

Germany take on France in Paris on Tuesday.