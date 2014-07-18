Badstuber makes first appearance since 2012

Badstuber played for an hour as the defending Bundesliga champions claimed a 3-0 win in a pre-season friendly with the Red Baroons fan club.

The 25-year-old's appearance marked the first time he has played in a game since rupturing a cruciate ligament against Borussia Dortmund in December 2012.

And his return went to plan as the Germany international got nearly 60 minutes under his belt in a comfortable victory for Bayern.

David Alaba was the star of the show with two goals, the first a cracker from 25 yards and his second a free-kick after 17-year-old midfielder Daniel Hagler had doubled the lead.

Bayern and Badstuber will continue their preparations for the new season against MSV Duisburg on Monday.