Badstuber targets Germany recall

The 25-year-old centre-back sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury playing against Borussia Dortmund in December 2012, before suffering a relapse in May 2013.

Badstuber returned to action during Bayern's pre-season campaign, and played the full 90 minutes as Bayern began the defence of their Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Friday.

"Of course it's a goal for me," he said.

"I want to be noticed and then recalled to the national team based on my performance. That's a big goal of mine.

"I am well advised to simply keep going about my work and then everything will come gradually."

Bayern visit Schalke in the league on Saturday.