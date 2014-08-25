Badstuber targets Germany recall
Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber is eyeing a return to the Germany set-up after making his long-awaited comeback from injury.
The 25-year-old centre-back sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury playing against Borussia Dortmund in December 2012, before suffering a relapse in May 2013.
Badstuber returned to action during Bayern's pre-season campaign, and played the full 90 minutes as Bayern began the defence of their Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Friday.
"Of course it's a goal for me," he said.
"I want to be noticed and then recalled to the national team based on my performance. That's a big goal of mine.
"I am well advised to simply keep going about my work and then everything will come gradually."
Bayern visit Schalke in the league on Saturday.
