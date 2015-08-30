Bahebeck rushed to hospital, Galtier reveals

Christophe Galtier has revealed that Saint-Etienne forward Jean-Christophe Bahebeck had to be rushed to hospital during Sunday's Ligue 1 game with Bastia.

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Bahebeck was substituted at half-time in the fixture, with no cause for his removal given by the club's official channels at the time.

But Galtier was reportedly close to tears as he was questioned on the reasoning for Bahebeck's withdrawal post-game, and suggested the player had fallen ill.

"It is not muscular or a joint," Galtier said. "I hope that it is only heat stroke, I cannot tell you more."

The game was played out in temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.