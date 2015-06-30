Bahlouli makes Monaco switch

Monaco have completed the signing of highly-rated Lyon midfielder Fares Bahlouli on a five-year deal for €3.5million.

Bahlouli was linked with Manchester City and Juventus, but it is Lyon's Ligue 1 rivals Monaco who have won the battle for his signature.

The 20-year-old made only four substitute appearances in the league for Lyon last season, but is held in high regard and played his part in France Under-20's Toulon Tournament success earlier this month.

He told Monaco's official website: "I am excited to join AS Monaco. This is a club that is currently building a beautiful project by trusting youth. I cannot wait to see my new team-mates."

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said: "Fares will have the opportunity to show the talent that carries him from a young age. We hope it can advance under the direction of Leonardo Jardim and confirm the hopes placed in him."

Lyon revealed that the deal includes a sell-on clause which will see them receive a "significant profit" if and when Bahlouli leaves the Principality club.