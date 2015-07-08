Bailly becomes a Bhoy with Celtic switch

Celtic have added Belgium international Logan Bailly to their goalkeeping ranks on a three-year deal.

Bailly, 29, moves to Parkhead from OH Leuven in his homeland, for whom he made 113 appearances across three seasons.

Formerly of Genk, Borussia Monchengladbach and Neuchatel Xamax, Bailly is hoping to provide competition for Celtic's first-choice keeper Craig Gordon next season.

"I have a lot of respect for him [Gordon] because he is a great goalkeeper with a lot of experience in a long career so it will be nice to be training with him," Bailly told Celtic's official website.

"I'm 29 but I can still learn a lot from him. I think I'm in my prime just now as 29 or 30 is a great age for a goalkeeper.

"As I said, I'm 29 but I hope that my career is starting now and I still have a few years left to play football."