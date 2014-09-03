Baines adamant Eto'o can still perform at the top

Eto'o, 33, was snapped up by Everton on a two-year deal after being released by Chelsea last season and the veteran striker has made an instant impact at Goodison Park.

The former Cameroon international scored on debut against his former club last week, though Everton crashed to a 6-3 Premier League defeat.

And Baines has been taken aback by the quality demonstrated by Eto'o in such a short period time in Merseyside.

"From his first training session he looked sharp. I know it sounds stupid but even the way he passes the ball is done properly," Baines told The Mirror.

"He moves in the right way. It sounds like small things but he just looks a good footballer and he can't half finish as well.

"He'll always have that goal-scoring instinct. His movement will always be good.

"We've seen bits of it so far in training and then against Chelsea that he can make an impact."