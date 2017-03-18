Bakayoko replaces Pogba in France squad

Didier Deschamps has added Monaco's Champions League hero Tiemoue Bakayoko to his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and the friendly versus Spain after Paul Pogba was forced to pull out due to injury.

Pogba suffered a hamstring problem in Manchester United's Europa League win over Rostov and will be out of action for an estimated two weeks.

The United man's absence paved the way for Deschamps to call up a replacement and the 22-year-old Bakayoko is now in line for his senior France debut.

Bakayoko scored the decisive goal in Monaco's 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday, which saw them progress to the last eight on away goals.

"Didier Deschamps has called up Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko following the withdrawal of Paul Pogba, with medical tests confirming he will be unavailable for 15 days," a brief statement on the French Football Federation website read.

Bakayoko has represented France at Under-21 level, but still awaits his first senior cap.

France travel to Luxembourg on March 25, before hosting Spain three days later.