Bale agent should have kept quiet - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Gareth Bale's agent should have kept his counsel when responding to criticism of the Real Madrid forward.

Bale was derided for his performance in last week's 2-1 UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat to Juventus in Turin, with the Welshman having struggled in an unfamiliar centre-forward role.

The former Tottenham man's representative, Jonathan Barnett, gave an interview with the Daily Telegraph earlier this week where he suggested that part of Bale's troubles were because his team-mates do not pass the ball to him often enough.

However, head coach Ancelotti insists there is no problem between Bale and his fellow Real stars.

"I think Gareth Bale has played a very good season. Last season he scored in important games, he scored in all the finals and with any luck he could do the same this year," Ancelotti said.

"We're very pleased with the season he's had so far. Outside of this there's a wide world where a lot of people speak about things, sometimes they speak too much.

"These people have never seen a training session or the harmony in the dressing room. They speak from the outside. Bale has never had a problem with colleagues, and the same with him. They like him and he likes his colleagues.

"He's really happy to stay here, he's really happy with his team-mates. I don't know fully what the agent said, but it could be better not to speak. Sometimes people speak too much."

Ancelotti is set to be boosted by the return of Karim Benzema for Wednesday's return leg against Juve.

The France striker has missed a month of action with a knee injury, and Ancelotti is pondering whether to play the striker from the start or utilise him off the bench.

"Benzema is fine, he's 100 per cent fit," he added. "He needed a bit more time to recover but he's ready.

"He could play from the start. or he could come on later on. Benzema helps the whole team to play better."