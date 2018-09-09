Bale to captain Wales for first time in Denmark

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale will captain Wales for the first time against Denmark in their Nations League clash on Sunday.

Regular skipper Ashley Williams has been rested for the meeting in Aarhus, where Ryan Giggs' side will hope to build on their stunning 4-1 defeat of Republic of Ireland in the group opener.

Aaron Ramsey previously served as captain, while Joe Allen has taken the armband on occasions, but Bale has instead been preferred by Giggs.

Wales will come up against a full-strength Denmark line-up after they agreed a resolution in their sponsorship row with the Danish Football Association (DBU).

A Denmark team made up of futsal and amateur players lost 3-0 in a friendly to Slovakia on Wednesday.