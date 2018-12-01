Bale enduring worst LaLiga drought of Real Madrid career

Gareth Bale has failed to score in 10 consecutive LaLiga appearances, his worst run in the competition since signing for Real Madrid in 2013.

Bale drew a blank again at home to Valencia on Saturday, with an early Daniel Wass own goal added to by Lucas Vazquez's late strike in Madrid's 2-0 win.

The Wales star was withdrawn by head coach Santiago Solari in the 63rd minute, having failed to make an impact on the Valencia goal.

Bale's last goal in LaLiga was back in August, but he has scored in the Champions League since then, as well as for Wales in the Nations League.