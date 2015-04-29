Bale future depends on Perez's whims - Calderon

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon does not expect Gareth Bale to leave the club but says the forward's future will depend "on the whims" of current chief Florentino Perez.

Bale joined Real in September 2013 for a world-record transfer fee and helped them win the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Bale has been hampered by injuries this campaign and the subject of much criticism from media and fans for his performances, leading to speculation he could leave for Manchester United.

Calderon, Real president from 2006 to 2009, told the International Business Times: "It [Bale's future] will depend on the whims of the president [Perez].

"But you have to have in mind that he protects much the players that he signed. He has always defended those he has brought to the club. He doesn't like to admit that he has made a mistake [and selling Bale would suggest that].

"He does the same with the players he inherited from us. He didn't like [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy, [Arjen] Robben, [Wesley] Sneijder because we bought them.

"He wants to show that what he can do nobody can. Indeed, he signed Kaka even though he was injured just to prove he was capable of doing what the other couldn't [as Calderon failed to signed the Brazilian during his spell in charge]."

"Florentino has always liked to stand out by doing things nobody else do. He always said that Real Madrid need to sign Ballon D'or [winners] and pay more than the rest of clubs because it is a sign of prestige.

"I don't know whether Bale is worth €100m but his price has been a handicap for him. Breaking a world record and being more expensive than Cristiano Ronaldo has put him under the spotlight.

"People thought he had to score more goals than Ronaldo and that is impossible. That has been bad for him but I don't think he has been a bad signing. He is a good player, although some people had accused him of being selfish."