Bale getting better and better - Coleman

Chris Coleman insists Gareth Bale is continuing to improve as the Wales manager prepares to lead the team into their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Moldova are the visitors for Wales' opening fixture on Monday, with Bale again the key man for Coleman's side after scoring three goals at Euro 2016 in their run to the semi-finals.

Coleman said Real Madrid star Bale is "capable of almost anything" although the coach - who was approached for the managerial vacancy at Hull City in August only for Wales to reject the Premier League side's advances - is never surprised by Bale's achievements.

"Gareth scored inside 75 seconds of Real's first game of the season, but I never get surprised by him," said Coleman.

"I know he's capable of almost anything and I think Madrid are very excited about the future with 'Baleo'.

"They recognise that they've got someone who's going to be there for a while and someone who is capable of winning everything.

"He's getting better and better still. Along with that incredible ability, he's got that first-class mentality as well.

"It's a winning formula for Real Madrid and for Wales and I think he will have another good season."

Emyr Huws and Tom Lawrence are in line to feature for Wales against Moldova as Jonathan Williams and Aaron Ramsey are unavailable through injury, but Coleman has faith in the inexperienced duo.

"They are two good young players and I do expect them to step up and make an impact," said Coleman.

"Emyr was disappointed not to make the [Euro 2016] squad and it was really close for him. Tom has had a little taste of campaign football.

"It's difficult when you're young and you're not playing for your club. We're mindful of that, but they can do well for us."