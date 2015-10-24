Bale 'gutted' to miss Celta Vigo clash

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has revealed his disappointment at having to sit out the top-of-the-table La Liga clash with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The Wales star had to miss the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain with a calf injury and has not recovered in time to play at Celta, who sit level with Madrid and Barcelona on 18 points.

Bale wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely gutted not to be playing today but working hard to be back soon! Good luck to the boys."

The injury occurred in Madrid's 3-0 win over Levante on October 17, when Bale had to be taken off at half-time.

The former Tottenham man was criticised by some sections of the Spanish media for electing to play for Wales against Andorra four days earlier, even though qualification to Euro 2016 had already been secured and he had only just made a return from a previous calf problem.