Bale has same problems as the team - Ancelotti

Gareth Bale should not be singled out for criticism, according to Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Wales international has borne the brunt of Real fans' ill-feeling during a season that looks set to end trophyless, with the exception of August's UEFA Super Cup triumph.

Real's defence of their UEFA Champions League title came to an end with a semi-final defeat to Juventus on Wednesday - Bale's performance in both legs drawing plenty of negative attention.

However, when asked to assess Bale's season, Ancelotti said: "He's performed well.

"He's had good moments when the team have been on good runs but when the team haven't been on good runs, perhaps he hasn't either.

"To evaluate the season of the player, he's had small problems.

"He surprised us all because he had a very good first season, but this season he's had the same problems as the team."