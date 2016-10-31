Bale: I can see myself retiring at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has suggested he could retire at Real Madrid after inking a new deal until 2022.

The Wales international, 27, joined Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 and has developed into a key figure for the club after a difficult start.

Bale has won two Champions League titles since his move to the Spanish capital and he is determined to secure even more silverware before potentially hanging up his boots at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Incredible feeling to sign at the biggest club in the world for another 6 years!! October 31, 2016

When asked if he could imagine seeing out his career at Madrid, Bale said at a news conference on Monday: "Yeah, I can see that. I am very happy here, getting more comfortable every year. My family is happy here and my Spanish is improving.

"I want to see out my contract here. I obviously don't know when I will retire, but I am very happy. When I first came here, I wanted to succeed and win trophies. To renew my contract is another dream come true. I hope to win more trophies and titles.

"We want to win every trophy, every year. I believe we can keep winning trophies, the Champions League and LaLiga. We want to win it all this season. It is important to keep working hard, scoring goals and setting up goals."

Bale has had his good times and his bad times at Madrid, but he has made it clear he never considered leaving Spain in favour of a return to the Premier League.

"My time here has changed me quite a lot. I've grown up here as a person. I wanted to try something different when I joined Madrid and that's never easy," he said.

"British players have not always been successful abroad, but I wanted to try it. I had one difficult season, but it helped me a lot. It has been three great years and I hope for six more years of the same.

"Of course, it has been a difficult journey. I had my good and bad times. There are always bad moments, but what's important is how you react. It is easy to pack up and leave, but you show more character if you work hard and make things work. It's all a learning curve.

"But I have enjoyed it. I've loved every minute of it. I wanted to learn a new style of football. I think I've definitely made the right decision.

"The most important thing is that I feel happy and loved by the fans. I want to win as many trophies as I can. I have had a lot of great moments. Winning the Champions League was the pinnacle. We live for the Champions League. We give everything for every trophy, but the Champions League is extra special."