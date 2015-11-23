Bale: I'll never say never to Premier League return

Gareth Bale has not ruled out a return to the Premier League but claims he is happy working under Rafael Benitez at Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old attacker has been handed a more central role by the under-fire coach this term, and feels he has settled well in the Spanish capital since his world-record £83million transfer in 2013.

Bale has been linked with a return to England next year with Manchester United keen to pry the Welsh winger from Madrid.

The former Tottenham attacker says he is eager for further success in Spain but he may return to England in the future.

"My plan when I first started playing football was to try to reach the pinnacle – and Real Madrid is the pinnacle," he told the Mirror.

"Now I’m here, I want to win trophies and to win titles, and just do the best I can for my career.

"I will never say never when it comes to going back to the Premier League, because you don’t know what the future holds. But I am enjoying my time here. I am very happy.

"I had conversations with Rafa [Benitez] in the summer and I am delighted about where I am going to be playing this season.

"I like the role behind the striker and feel that’s my position. I can drift into areas, find the space and, when I get the ball, I can attack. It’s my best position – and I think this year is going to be a great season."

Bale - who lifted the Champions League in his debut season with Madrid - says he is not inspired by personal trophies, instead citing team success as his key motivation.

"I feel like I am capable of achieving that because I know my ability," he said.

"I wouldn’t say winning the Ballon d’Or is my aim or my goal because, for me, it isn’t really about individual awards. It is about winning the Champions League and La Liga – and when you do that, the other things come.

"When I won the PFA Player of the Year award at Spurs, I never thought at the start of the season that I wanted to win that trophy.

"It was just play, play, play, do as well as you can for the team, try to score goals and make assists, and whatever happens at the end of the season happens."