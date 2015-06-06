Bale: I'm staying at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has rubbished rumours of a rift with team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and says he will remain at Real Madrid next season.

The Welshman has endured a rocky second season at Real - coming in for criticism from fans for a number of below-par showings, while apparently incurring the wrath of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo appeared to be annoyed when Bale opted to shoot instead of pass during a victory over Levante in March.

And despite coach Carlo Ancelotti paying the price for a disappointing campaign - the Italian replaced by Rafael Benitez this week - Bale insists he is not seeking a move away.

"Of course, yes [I will be at Madrid next season]," the former Tottenham man told The Sun.

"I'm a Real Madrid player and I'll carry on as normal. I am enjoying it and hopefully I can continue to.

"I feel settled. I'm looking forward now to playing and winning more trophies. My goal is to keep improving, performing and to win as many titles as I can."

When quizzed on his reported disagreement with Ronaldo, Bale added: "It's rubbish.

"When you are on the pitch you try to help your team-mates as much as you can. People are trying to create problems which aren't there.

"It's good and normal training and playing with Cristiano. You train with the best players and you try to improve as much as they do."