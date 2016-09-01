Bale 'not fussed' about Pogba breaking his transfer record

Gareth Bale says he "couldn't care less" that Paul Pogba's move from Juventus to Manchester United eclipsed the fee Real Madrid paid for his signature in 2013.

Bale's reported €100million switch from Tottenham to the Santiago Bernabeu was surpassed by United's capture of Pogba in August for a fee which could rise to €110m.

No longer being the most expensive signing in world football is of no concern for the Welshman, though.

"I'm not fussed and I couldn't care less. None of the players have pulled my leg about it," Bale said.

The 27-year-old is instead focused on what he can do on the pitch, with a potential appearance in the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff high on his list.

"It would be amazing to get there," said Bale. "My aim is to win as many trophies as I can, as many Champions Leagues as I can. That will be the aim again this year.

"I played the Super Cup in Cardiff before and it was an amazing experience to have my friends and family close by.

"I suppose there's a little more motivation if there needs to be any more and we’ll be trying to make history in Cardiff.

"It's exciting times for us all and we all look forward to it."

No team has successfully defended the Champions League title in its current format, but Bale says that will be the target for Madrid this season.

He added: "We will be fighting to be the first club to win it back to back.

"We know we have a chance to make history now again and we will be trying our best to do that.

"We will just be concentrating on getting out of that - everybody wants to beat Real Madrid."