Bale: Real Madrid are not robots

Gareth Bale says Real Madrid are not infallible "robots" designed to win every match.

The Welshman scored four goals as Rafael Benitez's side bounced back from a 1-0 loss at Villarreal in their previous outing by demolishing Rayo Vallecano 10-2 on Sunday.

Bale insisted the players cannot always perform perfectly, but is confident there will be improvement as the campaign continues.

"That's football. We're not robots. At times you switch off. Even so, we had chances in the game [against Villarreal] to score four or five," he said.

"We have to do more of everything. As the season goes on we'll get better.

"We get along well with [Benitez] and we'll carry on working and training hard.

"It was good to win just before the Christmas break."

Madrid sit third in La Liga, two points adrift of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, though the former have a game in hand.