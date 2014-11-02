Bale returns to Real Madrid training

The Wales international was an unused substitute in Real's 5-0 victory at Levante on October 18 and has missed the club's past four matches altogether.

Those games included a 3-0 win at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and the 3-1 triumph over rivals Barcelona in the Clasico.

Bale, though, appears to be nearing a comeback after taking part in Real's final training session before their return match with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Bale joined the group for the week's last training session, during which Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo worked alone and performed running drills out on the pitch," read a statement on Real's website.

"Bale completed a series of demanding dribbling, passing and shooting circuits."

Real did not confirm if the 25-year-old would be available to face Brendan Rodgers' men at the Santiago Bernabeu.