Bale scores Real Madrid's fastest Champions League goal with wonder strike

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale celebrated his new deal by scoring the club's fastest goal in the Champions League with a stunning volley against Legia Warsaw.

The Wales international, who signed a contract extension that ties him to the club until 2022 and reportedly made him the world's best-paid player on Sunday, broke the deadlock in a game being played behind closed doors in Warsaw after just 57 seconds.

And he did so in spectacular style, lashing a fierce long-range volley into the top-right corner after Legia had failed to clear their lines.

The goal was Bale's fifth of the season for Madrid.