Bale scores Real Madrid's fastest Champions League goal with wonder strike
Gareth Bale set a new record for Real Madrid in the Champions League - and did so in spectacular fashion on Wednesday.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale celebrated his new deal by scoring the club's fastest goal in the Champions League with a stunning volley against Legia Warsaw.
The Wales international, who signed a contract extension that ties him to the club until 2022 and reportedly made him the world's best-paid player on Sunday, broke the deadlock in a game being played behind closed doors in Warsaw after just 57 seconds.
And he did so in spectacular style, lashing a fierce long-range volley into the top-right corner after Legia had failed to clear their lines.
The goal was Bale's fifth of the season for Madrid.
0:57 - Gareth Bale's goal tonight is the quickest that Real Madrid have ever scored in the Champions League (57 secs). Rapid.November 2, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.