Bale shows off injury recovery while on holiday on Wales
Gareth Bale might be enjoying Real Madrid's winter break back in his homeland but he continues to work hard on his recovery from injury.
Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has offered fans an update on his fitness as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.
The Wales star flew back to his homeland on Tuesday to enjoy the winter break with friends and family, with Madrid not due to play again until January 7, when they meet Granada.
But the 27-year-old is making the most of his time away from the Spanish capital to regain his fitness and posted a short video on his official Twitter account to show off his progress.
"Back at the rehab in Wales. Leg day," he wrote, with the footage showing some impressive work using a leg-raise machine.
Bale has not played since picking up the injury in the 2-1 Champions League win over Sporting CP on November 22.
Back at the rehab in Wales. Leg day December 22, 2016
