Ballack wins captaincy tug-of-war with Lahm

"I have in the past days had a personal discussion with Ballack and I decided that Michael Ballack will continue being the captain of our team," Germany coach Joachim Low told reporters on Wednesday, ahead of their first Euro 2012 qualifier against Belgium in Brussels on Friday.

"But I told him that as things stand today I do not see him being able to help the team (after his recent injury)."

Ballack is not expected to return to action for his country until next month at the earliest.

The 33-year-old, who has won 98 caps and scored 42 goals, had said he was expecting to take over the role again after he missed the World Cup due to an ankle injury, suffered when playing for Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Defender Lahm was picked to lead the Germany team at the tournament where they finished third and had said he wanted to stay on as captain even when Ballack returned.

The two were locked in a verbal row as Ballack returned to fitness after signing for former club Bayer Leverkusen.

INTERNATIONAL COMEBACK

Ballack, however, is not expected to make his international comeback until October at the earliest, missing the qualifiers against Belgium and then Azerbaijan on September 7 due to a lack of match practice.

"Michael had a short preparation due to the injury, he has only played two games and he knows that he is not yet in a position to strengthen the team. He understands that his performances so far are not what he wants them to be," Low said.

Low said Bastian Schweinsteiger and Sami Khedira had cemented their starting spots in midfield after a superb World Cup and that Ballack would have to return to top form to win a place in the team.

"We will see what the situation is in the coming weeks. I will monitor his development and in October I will decide whether I will boost the squad with him," said Low, adding that Lahm would remain captain when Ballack was not on the pitch.

