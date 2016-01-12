Balotelli back in AC Milan squad

Mario Balotelli will be included in the matchday squad to face Carpi in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has confirmed.

The 25-year-old has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to Genoa on September 27 due to a niggling groin problem.

Mihajlovic said after the 1-0 defeat to Bologna this month that a lack of available options in attack has damaged his side's form, but the return of Balotelli and positive news concerning Jeremy Menez have given the under-fire coach a timely boost.

"Balotelli will be available for tomorrow's game," the coach said on Tuesday.

"I hope Menez comes back soon. He is training with the group, the important thing is that he doesn't feel any pain. He might return before the end of January."

Mihajlovic has described the quarter-final clash with Carpi as Milan's most important game of the season as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time since 2003.

"It won't be easy against Carpi, they're a team who fight for 90 minutes, but tomorrow's match is the most important of the season.

"The objective tomorrow is to progress, we're focused on this match and if we play as I know we can then we have a good chance of winning."