Balotelli denies making Real Madrid 'joke'

Milan striker Mario Balotelli has rubbished suggestions he made a joke at Real Madrid's expense by suggesting the club are inferior to Spanish rivals Barcelona.

The Italy international, who arrived back at San Siro on a season-long loan from Milan in August, is reported to have made a dig in Real's direction by suggesting Barca used the Santiago Bernabeu for training.

"Barcelona is the only club to have two stadiums, Camp Nou for matches and Bernabeu for training," he is reported to have said.

However, Balotelli, so often outspoken during spells with Inter, Manchester City and Liverpool, took to Twitter to deny the joke, accusing people of making it up.

"Just to let you people know..," he posted. "Stop putting stupid words in my mouth! I never made fun of real Madrid and i won't never. Is a dream club !"

The 25-year-old is seeking to re-establish himself at San Siro after a difficult spell at Anfield where he managed just one Premier League goal.

Balotelli is yet to regain the form that saw him impress at times during his three years at City and score three times for Italy at Euro 2012.

As such, he has not featured for Italy since the World Cup in Brazil last year.