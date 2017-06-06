Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
Mario Balotelli knows just what he needs to do to play for Italy again, coach Giampiero Ventura said.
Italy coach Giampiero Ventura insists Mario Balotelli's future with the national team is in the forward's hands.
Balotelli last featured for Italy at the 2014 World Cup despite a much-improved 2016-17 campaign during which he scored 17 goals for Ligue 1 side Nice.
Speaking ahead of his side's friendly against Uruguay, Ventura said the 33-time international, who is linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, was aware what was needed from him.
"It's not a technical quality problem, but otherwise," he said on Tuesday.
"I've never coached him, and when I met him I told him what his problem was with absolute clarity.
"I tried to make him understand his road back to be a major player in the national team.
"He cannot come back to be another number. This is the year of the World Cup and it's a choice he must make."
Italy are well-placed in qualifying for Russia 2018, sitting second to Spain but level on points with the Group G leaders.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.