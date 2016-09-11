Balotelli nets twice on Nice debut

Mario Balotelli got his Nice career off to a flying start as he netted twice to help his new club to a 3-2 Ligue 1 win over Marseille at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

The 26-year-old joined Nice on deadline day of the transfer window in an attempt to get his career back on track after an unsuccessful spell with Liverpool and he made a more than promising start to life at the French side.

Balotelli needed just seven minutes to open his account for Nice, slotting home from 12 yards after referee Frank Schneider had pointed to the spot.

Marseille levelled the scoring again shortly after when Florian Thauvin found the net after being set up by Aaron Leya Iseka, before Bafetimbi Gomis converted a penalty of his own in the 72nd minute to put Marseille a goal up.

Balotelli then doubled his personal tally with 12 minutes left to restore parity, beating goalkeeper Yohann Pele with a header following Ricardo Pereira's cross.

Wylan Cyprien eventually had the last word as he delivered Nice the win in the closing stages of the game after an assist from Younes Belhanda.