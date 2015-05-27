Balotelli to stay at Liverpool - agent

Mario Balotelli will still be at Liverpool next season, according to his agent, Mino Raiola.

The Italy striker, formerly of Manchester City, moved to Anfield from Milan last August, but failed to make a positive impact on his return to the Premier League.

In 28 games in all competitions for Liverpool, Balotelli scored just four goals, attracting the ire of some of the Anfield faithful.

But Raiola has quashed any talk of a potential move for his client.

"No, we had talks with Liverpool and he will definitely stay," the agent told Sky Sports.

"I think Mario did [adapt]. I can't talk about [Liverpool manager] Brendan Rodgers, obviously that is something for Brendan, but I think Mario did.

"I have spoken at various times to the club and they were happy with his input and professionalism.

"Obviously we have to improve the performance but I am really confident that will happen this year."