Balotelli tells Liverpool outcast Sakho to join him in Nice

Mario Balotelli has urged Mamadou Sakho to follow his escape route out of Liverpool and join Nice.

Following a terrible season at Anfield in 2014-15 and a similarly unproductive year back at AC Milan on loan, Balotelli left Liverpool to sign for the Ligue 1 outfit on a free transfer.

The former Manchester City striker has cut a revitalised figure in the south of France, scoring seven times in eight appearances for Lucien Favre's league leaders.

Sakho is yet to feature for Liverpool this season having fallen out of favour with boss Jurgen Klopp on the back of disciplinary problems.

The France centre-back has been linked with a move to Leicester City and West Ham, but Balotelli is keen to share a dressing room with him once more.

"What a mess that a player like him does not play," Balotelli told Telefoot.

"I played with Mama. He is one of the best defenders I have worked [with]. He should go.

"If he wants to leave, I think that [a move to] Nice can be a good thing."

And Balotelli is keen to play a part in any negotiations if required.

"I'll talk to him," he added. "I'll do it, for the month of January? Yes, it would be good."