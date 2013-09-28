Balotelli wanted Tevez to join him at Milan

Balotelli and Tevez were team-mates at Manchester City and the former has claimed he rang his fellow striker in an attempt to lure him to Milan before the Argentine joined Juventus in June.

Tevez has been one of the stories of the Serie A season so far having scored four goals in seven games in all competitions for Juventus as the reigning champions sit fourth in the league, two points adrift of leaders Roma.

But if Balotelli had his way, Tevez would have been playing in red and black stripes, rather than Juventus' famous black and white shirts.

"Carlitos is a great player," Balotelli told the Gazzetta dello Sport on Friday.

"I got on well with him at Manchester City.

"I phoned him on a number of occasions in an effort to convince him to join us (Milan) but he then chose Juventus instead.

"That's a shame."

Balotelli also questioned the quality of Napoli's side despite having been a part of Milan's 2-1 loss to Rafael Benitez's men last week.

The 23-year-old missed the first penalty of his professional career against Napoli but Balotelli indicated Benitez's men have yet to gel together.

"It was going to happen sooner or later," Balotelli said when asked about the penalty miss.

"(Napoli goalkeeper) Pepe Reina did well.

"I looked into his eyes but I then looked down and it ended badly.

"Napoli? They have Gonzalo Higuain, Marek Hamsik, Juan Zuniga, they have great players but they didn't impress me as a team."