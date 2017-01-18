Bamford ends spell in Chelsea wilderness with Boro return

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of forward Patrick Bamford from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The former England Under-21 international has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at the Riverside Stadium.

Bamford enjoyed a superb loan period on Teesside two seasons ago, when he scored 19 goals and was named Championship Player of the Year, firing Boro to the play-off final, where they lost to Norwich City.

But the 23-year-old could not repeat this success in subsequent temporary spells at Norwich, Crystal Palace and Burnley, failing to score in 19 Premier League games across his time with the three clubs

Only two of these appearances, both for Norwich, were starts.

Nevertheless, he is now reunited with Aitor Karanka as the Boro head coach continues to bolster a shot-shy side that has 17 goals in 21 games this season – the lowest return in the Premier League.

Karanka has already signed striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa, while Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic and Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu – both formerly of Barcelona – have been linked with a move to the Riverside.

One confirmed outgoing at Middlesbrough is Emilio Nsue, with the versatile right-sided player joining Championship outfit Birmingham City on a three-and-a-half-year deal.