Bamford nearing Burnley loan

Burnley are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford, manager Sean Dyche revealed.

Dyche is hopeful of adding to his attacking options before the end of the transfer window on Wednesday, with a move for Bamford close to completion.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea in 2012 and has spent temporary spells at MK Dons, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Norwich City, and Turf Moor appears to be his next destination.

"Patrick is close. It's just a few Is getting dotted and Ts getting crossed," Dyche told a post-match media conference, adding that further signings could follow.

"There are a number of other things closer too, but we still have to get them over the line, so we'll wait and see."

Burnley suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Eden Hazard, Willian and Victor Moses scoring the goals for Antonio Conte's side.

Dyche admitted the difference in quality between the two teams was evident, and he was frustrated by Burnley's lacklustre showing in possession.

"They had far too much for us today. There is a massive gulf between where they are as a football club and us, both on and off the pitch, and it was on show today," he continued.

"If you add in really poor decision making from us and a very poor first half, which is not like us, then you have no chance of winning games like this.

"We gave the ball away far too often against a team who have changed. They are a fine side and they fill the pitch, they sit and absorb a bit more and allow you to play, rather than coming after you.

"But we didn't use the ball well at all and there was no will and demand to go and get the ball, to use the ball or keep it.

"There were too many sloppy passes and you just can't make decisions like we did today against teams of this quality.

"Credit to the lads for keeping going, but Chelsea were never really in trouble and we have to learn from these games because this isn't our market. We have to take these challenges on and we wanted them, but there is a big gap."