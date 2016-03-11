Banega one game away from Sevilla deal extension

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has revealed Ever Banega will trigger an automatic contract renewal if he makes another appearance this season.

Banega's deal with Sevilla is set to expire at the end of the campaign, with the club trying to negotiate an extension amid links with a move to Inter.

However, a stipulation in the midfielder's contract means another appearance for the Andalusian club this term would extend his contract until the end of 2016-17.

"Ever has a contract until June 30 and if he plays one more game, he will have a contract until June 30, 2017," said Monchi.

"I am not concerned about the rumours. I have a great relationship with him and a very good feeling. Other players worry me more than Ever.

"I had a psychologist who said that whatever happens, happens . What concerns us Banega's current level of involvement.

"We are working to ensure his contract isn't just extended by a year, but even longer.

"We also understand that he can listen to offers, like anyone else."

Sevilla entertain Villarreal, rivals for the fourth Champions League qualifying berth in La Liga, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.