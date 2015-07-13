Baraja appointed at Elche

Two-time La Liga winner Ruben Baraja has been appointed coach of Segunda Division side Elche following the departure of Fran Escriba to Getafe.

Escriba left the club following their relegation to the second tier due to tax debts - having led Elche to 13th in the league last season.

Ahead of their upcoming campaign, Elche have moved to secure former Valencia midfielder Baraja on a one-year deal.

The 40-year-old won two Spanish titles and the UEFA Cup while at the Mestalla before serving as assistant to Gregorio Manzano at Atletico Madrid.

He later returned to Valencia and coached the club's B team.