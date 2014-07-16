Barbosa signs two-year Sevilla contract

Coach Unai Emery revealed on Monday that the 29-year-old was on his radar, as he sought to acquire competition for Beto.

And Barbosa has now followed Iago Aspas, who joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool with the option of a permanent deal earlier this week, in moving to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"Sevilla have completed all the formalities and Barbosa has signed a contract to join for the next two seasons," read a statement from the Liga club on Wednesday.

"Barbosa flew into Seville, and passed a medical this morning and completed the paperwork by signing his contract."

The future of Barbosa had been in doubt after Las Palmas failed to gain a spot in the top flight last season, suffering defeat to Cordoba in a promotion play-off.

In four seasons at Las Palmas, he made 162 league appearances for the club.