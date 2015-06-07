Barca agree deal for Sevilla's Vidal

Barcelona have made their first signing of the close-season just 24 hours after lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy, bringing in Aleix Vidal from Sevilla.

Barca completed their second treble in six years by beating Juventus in Berlin on Saturday, and have wasted no time in strengthening their squad for next term, with versatile right-sided player Vidal putting pen to paper on a five-year deal at Camp Nou.

Vidal will undergo a medical in Barcelona on Monday before being presented to the media. Due to Barca's transfer ban, the 25-year-old will not be able to play for his new club until January.

Former Almeria man Vidal spent just one season at Sevilla, but impressed as they secured a fifth-placed finish in La Liga and retained their UEFA Europa League crown.

His performances also earned him a first call-up to Spain's squad, for their upcoming friendly with Costa Rica and Euro 2016 qualifier against Belarus.