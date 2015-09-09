Barca can repeat treble - Xavi

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi says the Spanish and European champions are capable of claiming back-to-back trebles.

Barcelona swept all before them last season, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Xavi played a role in the remarkable feat and the 35-year-old - now plying his trade for Qatari club Al Sadd - believes Luis Enrique and Co. can repeat the three-trophy haul.

"They've got the team to do it. They've got a magnificent coach in Luis Enrique, who is a real perfectionist, very methodical and a good leader," Xavi said in quotes published by AS.

"And right now, Barca boast the best players in the world.

"It will be difficult to achieve but I wish, from the bottom of my heart that they go on to win the Champions League and every other success they can achieve."