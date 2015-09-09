Barca can repeat treble - Xavi
Barcelona won the treble last season and club icon Xavi believes they can do it again.
Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi says the Spanish and European champions are capable of claiming back-to-back trebles.
Barcelona swept all before them last season, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey.
Xavi played a role in the remarkable feat and the 35-year-old - now plying his trade for Qatari club Al Sadd - believes Luis Enrique and Co. can repeat the three-trophy haul.
"They've got the team to do it. They've got a magnificent coach in Luis Enrique, who is a real perfectionist, very methodical and a good leader," Xavi said in quotes published by AS.
"And right now, Barca boast the best players in the world.
"It will be difficult to achieve but I wish, from the bottom of my heart that they go on to win the Champions League and every other success they can achieve."
