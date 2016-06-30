Barca confirm Umtiti fee agreed

Josep Maria Bartomeu has endorsed Jean-Michel Aulas' claim that Barcelona are poised to sign Samuel Umtiti from Lyon.

The French outfit's president Aulas revealed the Ligue 1 side have granted permission for the France international defender to leave if his preferred next club – the Liga champions – come in with a suitable offer.

Bartomeu confirmed the Catalan giants are indeed closing in on the 22-year-old, but, according to the Barca president, personal terms will not be discussed until Les Bleus' involvement in Euro 2016 on home soil comes to an end.

"We have an agreement with OL for Umtiti for a fixed €25million without variables," he told a news conference.

"There is still a deal to be done with the player. We'll do it when he is finished participating in the Euro because he is focused.

"But since Aulas made it official, I confirm that the agreement between clubs is true."

Umtiti is yet to appear at the European Championship for Didier Deschamps' side, who face Iceland in the quarter-finals on Sunday.