Barca defender Pique laid low for La Liga finale

Gerard Pique will miss Barcelona's final La Liga match of the season against Eibar due to his ongoing stomach complaint.

Spain centre-back Pique last featured for Luis Enrique's men in the 4-1 win over Villarreal two weeks ago and was on the sidelines when Las Palmas were dispatched by the same scoreline last time out.

A statement from Barcelona read: "Gerard Pique continues to recover and readapt to training following his abdominal pains that have kept him out for 10 days."

Pique's absence leaves Luis Enrique short at centre-back for his last La Liga game at the helm, with the title still at stake.

[SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT] Luis Enrique takes charge of his last game with Piqué missing out May 21, 2017

Javier Mascherano and Jeremy Mathieu are injury absentees, meaning Marlon Santos is in line to feature once more, while the Brazilian's Barca B colleague Borja Lopez has also been added to the squad.

Only defeat for Real Madrid at Malaga and a Barcelona win will allow the reigning champions to retain their title courtesy of a superior head-to-head record.