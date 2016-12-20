Barca to examine Real Madrid's successful CAS appeal

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the Spanish champions will examine how Real Madrid were able to have their transfer ban halved.

Madrid were hit with a ban from registering players in January 2016 after FIFA's Disciplinary Committee found them to be in breach of regulations "relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18".

However, on Tuesday the European champions confirmed that an appeal against the sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had found partially in their favour, with a two-window ban cut in half, meaning Madrid will be active in the transfer market come the end of the season.

News of the appeal's partial success broke as Bartomeu addressed the media. Barca were given a two-window ban in 2014, which was upheld on appeal by CAS.

"We'll talk with the lawyers," Bartomeu told a news conference. "It's the same law firm. We'll talk with them and see what the differences are between the two cases.

"I hope that that there are differences, but I don't know what the differences are if there are any."