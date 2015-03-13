Barca fume as Neymar tax proceedings begin

The Camp Nou club have faced a legal battle for over a year, after a club member asked for full details of striker Neymar's signing to be published – which revealed an apparent misappropriation of funds in the deal.

Judge Pablo Ruz revealed on Friday that he had finished his investigation into the matter and that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, his predecessor Sandro Rosell and the club itself would all stand trial.

However, Barcelona released a tetchy statement later in the day, claiming to have received no official notice of Judge Paz's decision.

Barcelona expressed concern at "the unusual speed with which the procedures are being carried out", suggesting it had prevented them from preparing any evidence in response, and vowing to take action.

Neymar was officially signed for €57.1 million from Santos in May 2013, however it was later revealed that the transfer's total cost was €95.1m – the vast majority of which was tied up in bonus payments and agency fees paid to the player's father.