Barca handed Neymar and Alba boosts

Barcelona forward Neymar has returned to full training with Luis Enrique's side following a bout of mumps, but will not feature against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The champions get their defence under way at San Mames this weekend having been without the Brazilian over recent weeks due to the illness.

Neymar missed the UEFA Super Cup and the Supercopa de Espana but is nearing a full recovery, although he will miss Barca's opener alongside injured pair Douglas and Adriano as well as suspended duo Jeremy Mathieu and Gerard Pique.

Luis Enrique will be able to call on full-back Jordi Alba, however, after his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained during pre-season.

Alba had been doubtful to feature but takes his place in the squad as Barca prepare to face Bilbao for the third time in nine days.

Ernesto Valverde's men claimed a 5-1 victory over two legs in the Supercopa.