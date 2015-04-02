Barca hint at Messi availability at Celta

The Argentina international was unavailable to play in his country's friendly fixtures against El Salvador and Ecuador over the international break due to a foot injury.

However, a statement on Barcelona's website confirmed that the swelling on Messi's foot had gone down and that he came to the training ground to do some jogging and stretching despite not being due back until Friday.

Messi is now set to take part in full training with the rest of the squad on Friday boosting his chances of being available at Balaidos when La Liga resumes this weekend.

The forward's availability will be a big boost to leaders Barca who triumphed 2-1 over Real Madrid in El Clasico before the break to open up a four-point gap over their rivals.

Since the turn of the year, Messi has been in sensational form for Barca, scoring 20 goals in all competitions in 2015.