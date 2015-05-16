Barca to make late call on Suarez

Luis Enrique will make a last-minute decision on whether Luis Suarez will start for Barcelona as they seek to win the Liga title at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Suarez was withdrawn at half-time of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at Bayern Munich with a hamstring complaint as Barca reached the final with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

The Uruguay star is a doubt for the match at Vicente Calderon in a game that will see Barca depose Atletico as champions with three points.

"That's something we'll discuss later and we will see whether Luis is going to be able to play for us," he said.

"It is the same with the others. The match is essentially is a final, we can win the title and it's sufficiently important for us to do what we can do, but first I have to look at all the players."

Last season Atletico won the Liga title at Camp Nou after securing a 1-1 draw on the final day of the season.

In a fixture list coincidence, Barca can return the favour this term, but Luis Enrique insists revenge is not a motivating factor.

"I haven't seen any type of idea of revenge among our players, last year was one season this is a completely different season," he added.

"This is the way the calendar is set. The second to last match has to be played there that's what we have to do if we want to win the championship."