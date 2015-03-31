Barca midfielder Xavi denies Al Sadd link

Xavi spent four days of the international window in Qatar and was photographed with Al Sadd president Mohammad Al Ali, who told Marca "we hope to sign him".

But upon his return to Spain, Xavi insisted he had simply visited the Gulf nation with his family for a vacation.

"It was just a visit, nothing more, just a visit," the 35-year-old midfielder said at Barcelona's El Prat airport, according to AS.

Xavi has been widely expected to leave his boyhood club at the end of the season, bringing to an end his 24-year association with Barcelona that started in the club's academy La Masia, with the MLS and Stars League considered the two most likely destinations.

But although there have been reports Xavi will sign a three-year deal with Al Sadd - a former home of ex-Real Madrid striker Raul - the Barcelona captain denied anything has happened.

"When I've some news, I'll let you know," he said.

Xavi has also been linked with New York City in MLS, where he would join ex-Barcelona team-mate David Villa.