Barca name Dembele in Supercopa de Catalunya squad

Ousmane Dembele will have the chance to push for greater involvement at Barcelona after being named in the Supercopa de Catalunya squad to face Espanyol.

The France winger is included alongside the likes of Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Aleix Vidal for Wednesday's exhibition match at Camp d'Esports in Lleida.

Dembele, 20, has only managed four competitive starts in an injury-hit campaign since joining the Blaugrana in a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund.

He started the 6-1 thrashing of Girona last month before being dropped back to the bench against Las Palmas and was not needed for the vital victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho are among a host of senior stars rested, despite the latter being ineligible for next week's Champions League clash with Chelsea.